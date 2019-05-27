Hosts wanted

HOST families are required to welcome visitors from Goring’s French twin town.

More than 60 people from Bellême in Normandy will be coming over between June 7 and 10 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the partnership.

They will arrive on the Friday evening and leave on the Monday morning and the village’s twinning association will provide most of their meals.

Anyone who can help should email veronica.

angel@gmail.com