Free tech help

Monday, 27 May 2019
FREE advice sessions on the use of computers and mobile phones will be held at Goring library on June 12 from 2.15pm to 4.30pm.
The 30-minute sessions will cover the use of the internet and emails and getting more from a computer, tablet or mobile device.
Coffee, tea and cake will be served. Appointments must be booked on (01491) 873028.
27 May 2019
