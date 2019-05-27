Monday, 27 May 2019

Well cleared

BRAMBLES have been removed from Maharajah’s Well in Stoke Row.

Trustees of the well carried out the work with members of the Sonning Common Green Gym.

They also opened up the pond in the well orchard in readiness for new information boards to be installed.

