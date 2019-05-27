Well cleared

Standard named best weekly paper of year
THE Henley Standard has been named weekly ... [more]
BRAMBLES have been removed from Maharajah’s Well in Stoke Row.
Trustees of the well carried out the work with members of the Sonning Common Green Gym.
They also opened up the pond in the well orchard in readiness for new information boards to be installed.
