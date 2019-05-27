Monday, 27 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Playground makeover

THE refurbishment of a playground in Henley will be completed during the summer holidays.

The work at Freemans Meadows will cost £60,000 and will include a new wetpour surface, which will replace the wood chips.

It will be carried out by Wicksteed, of Kettering in Northamptonshire, which was selected by the town council’s playground working group from a shortlist of three firms.

Councillor Kellie Hinton, a member of the group, said: “We were really blown away by this simple but beautiful design that’s really in keeping with the surroundings.”

New equipment will include educational and interactive “sensory boards”, rabbit and hedgehog “springers” and a roundabout that will be wheelchair-accessible.

The Friends of Freemans Meadow wanted to make the area more attractive while ensuring it remains a tranquil place for residents to enjoy.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33