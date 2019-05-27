Paint attack

Standard named best weekly paper of year
Monday, 27 May 2019
VANDALS painted blue swastikas on the grass in Makins recreation ground in Henley.
They also daubed paint on the slide inside the playground off Greys Road.
Residents reported the damage to the town council on Sunday and the graffiti was removed.
27 May 2019
