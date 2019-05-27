Take picture of litter to help clean up town

RESIDENTS are being be encouraged to take photographs of themselves picking up litter to raise awareness of the problem in Henley.

Town councillor Kellie Hinton has proposed launching a year-round “litter challenge” using social media.

Although the town’s annual spring clean in April is popular, she says more is needed to change the behaviour of offenders.

Cllr Hinton said it could start with Mayor Ken Arlett picking up three pieces of litter on three consecutive days. Each time he could “tag” a friend on Facebook or Twitter to do the same.

Cllr Hinton agreed to develop the idea with Councillor Laurence Plant at a meeting of the council’s recreation and amenities committee on Tuesday.

They may approach cafés to discuss discounts for people who bring litter in or ask schools to offer incentives such as stickers for pupils.

Cllr Hinton said: “We need to do something about litter which catches people’s imagination. People feel like they’ve done something by joining the litter-pick and then forget about for a year.”