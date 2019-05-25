My soup’s top of the broths

A SOUP concocted by an amateur cook is to be sold in shops across Britain.

Richard Norman’s spicy carrot and red lentil recipe won the Big Broth, an annual competition organised by homelessness charity Centrepoint.

It was chosen by a panel of judges during a live cook-off held at the charity’s headquarters in London.

The recipe will be produced by soup specialists Yorkshire Provender in September with the 400,000 pots going on sale nationwide. A share of proceeds will go Centrepoint.

Mr Norman, 54, from Catslip, near Nettlebed, was encouraged to enter the contest by his wife Julie while the couple were shopping at the Waitrose store in Henley in March.

She read about it in the supermarket’s newspaper and said he should put himself forward as he is a keen cook.

Mr Norman picked up the basic recipe some years ago but has adapted it to add more flavour.

For the competition he had to submit his recipe with photos of the finished soup. He then learned he had been shortlisted for the final and was invited to the training kitchen at Centrepoint in Tottenham Court Road, where he and the other four finalists had to make theit entries for the judges.

When he was announced as the winner, his rivals applauded him. Each finalist was presented with a silver ladle for taking part.

The judges included the Telegraph’s food writer William Sitwell, chefs Chantelle Nicholson, Thomasina Miers and Ching-He Huang.

Mr Norman, a professional dog walker, said: “They were very kind and asked gentle questions about where I had got the idea from. It wasn’t terrifying like it is on those reality television shows.

“We were all called back up soon afterwards and William Sitwell gave a little speech and then announced me as the winner, which was an amazing feeling and, I have to say, somewhat unexpected.

“I’m not a competitive person so I’d have been happy for anyone to have won it. All of us entrants were a bit middle-aged and doddery so we got on fine!

“Having said I’m not competitive, I know the last winner raised £7,000 for Centrepoint with a red pepper and chorizo soup and I hope to raise more as I think my recipe has more popular appeal.

“I’ve been making it for quite some time but the original recipe was a bit bland and I’ve adapted it over the years to be a lot more tasty.

“The main benefit is that you can make it all year round because carrots are always in season whereas ingredients like asparagus are very expensive at certain times.

“It’s gluten-free, vegan, cheap to make and really does fill you up, which is why we always take it with us when we go away for the weekend in our motor home.”

The proceeds will help Centrepoint to house young homeless people and train them to find a job to support themselves.

Mr Norman said: “I go up to London early in the morning to pick up dogs and you see vast numbers of homeless people in shop doorways and on the streets.

“It’s terrible that in Belgravia, Chelsea and Kensington, some of the richest parts of London, there should be such an awful problem.

“Centrepoint’s work is so valuable because some young people don’t have the best start in life and it can give them the guidance to face adulthood and a better future. More generally, I’d love to see a programme that teaches people who are struggling financially to cook recipes such as this.

“You can make enough to cover three meals for the price of a frozen pizza and it’s a lot more nutritious.

“I can make a huge batch for little more than a couple of quid and it’s got to be far better than the convenience food that many people eat.”

Mr Sitwell said: “Each recipe had its own story and signature taste but when it came down to deliberations it was clear that Richard’s soup was the standout.

“The salsa side was different and experimental and the taste brought with it a comforting warmth.”

Richard Utting, events director at Centrepoint, said: “We’re excited for Richard. His winning recipe will help us to raise money for vulnerable young people one bowl of soup at a time.”

The other judges were Belinda Williams, founder of Yorkshire Provender, Natalie Bloxham, who appears on ITV’s This Morning, chef and social media star Ben Lebus and and reality TV star Spencer Matthews.