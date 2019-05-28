Plaque celebrating 1698 painting unveiled at riverside

A PLAQUE detailing the background of a 300-year-old painting of Henley has been unveiled.

It has been installed at the Hobbs of Henley boatyard, near the entrance to Mill Meadows.

It includes a version of the 1698 painting by Flemish artist Jan Siberechts, which shows a view of the town and river from a hillside above Marsh Lock.

There is also information on some of the activities shown in the artwork, including agriculture, trade and life on the River Thames. The plaque is one of five to have been installed around the town under a joint initiative between the Henley Archaeological and Historical Group and the town council.

It was researched by Viv Greenwood, a member of the group, and created by professional designer Mark Baker.

It can be seen between two jetties on land belonging to the boat hire company with the agreement of managing director Jonathan Hobbs.

Mrs Greenwood said: “We couldn’t put it up on Wargrave Road and we couldn’t put it at Marsh Lock because the river has changed so much in that time.”

She thanked town councillor David Eggleton, who has helped install the plaques, and supporters including Mr Baker.

Cllr Eggleton said: “I’d like to say thank you to Viv for working together and making this plaque possible and the town council, which funded a few of the plaques. A huge amount of work goes into them.”

Mr Hobbs said he had a copy of the painting at his family’s home as a child. He said: “I grew up looking at it at Sunday lunches. It’s a really important painting for Henley with historical relevance. It shows the commercial side of the river.”

The painting is on permanent display at the River & Rowing Museum, on loan from the town council.

The plaque also features a sign in memory of former Henley parks manager Gareth Bartle, who died last year.

Councillor Kellie Hinton, former chairman of Henley in Bloom, said: “Gareth was incredibly proud of this community and how we all work together. This plaque is really in keeping with that.”