Grass verge being left to encourage wildlife

A GRASS verge in Henley is being left to grow in order to encourage wildflowers and attract insects.

A sign has been installed on the verge, which is opposite Badgemore Primary School in Hop Gardens, to let residents know the grass will not be cut.

The notice says: “Nature is not a place to visit — it is home.”

The town council’s parks service staff, who look after the area, are working with the school to promote wildflowers as part of its #Buzz in the Meadow project, which aims to improve biodiversity in its grounds and make them more attractive.

Members of the school’s garden club scattered yellow rattle seed on grass areas. This is a semi-parasitic plant which feeds off the nutrients in the roots of the grasses, allowing more delicate species to come through.

The result has been greater wildflower diversity and the appearance of orchid species.

Pupils say they have also seen more wildlife, including a colony of ladybirds, spiders, woodlice, beetles, snails, wasps and butterflies.

Lucas Regveiro Riall, 10, said: “I am surprised how much wildlife lives here. I have seen loads of spiders.”

Ilona Livarski, the council’s conservation warden, said: “We have lost 97 per cent of our flower-rich meadows since the Second World War and we want to get it back. Wildlife is all about connectivity. You do not just want it to stay in one place.”

She said that about 700 flower species grow on Britain’s verges, which is 45 per cent of the total flora across the country.

Grass verges in Greys Road are also being left to grow, as is part of the community orchard in Paradise Road.

Senior park warden Kyle Dowling said these would support greater biodiversity and reflect the council parks service team’s values.

He said he was looking forward to seeing what happened to the areas during the summer and whether new species appeared.

Mr Dowling said: “This connects our conservation zones in Henley and allows wildlife to travel between different areas. It’s great for wildlife — that is the main reason for it.

“We get loads of positive feedback from people.”