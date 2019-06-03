Choirs come together at charity’s spring concert

THE Headway Thames Valley spring concert took place at Brunner Hall in Greys Road, Henley, on May 15.

It featured the Headway Choir, the Reading Male Voice Choir and Mike Terney who sang and played the guitar.

The Headway Choir is part of the music therapy sessions available to the charity’s clients who have acquired brain injuries.

The music therapy run by Eleanor Braganza,is part-funded by Henley Town Council.

Fund-raising manager Zoe Lane said: “It was wonderful to have the Reading Male Voice Choir perform for us. They recently held a concert for us in Reading, raising almost £1,000.

“I was really keen that the two choirs could hear each other perform and share their joy and love for singing with each other as it is clear that this is something very important to all those who take part.

“After the concert we served refreshments and people were able to sit and chat together in the garden.”