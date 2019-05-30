Now council supports bridge lights scheme

HENLEY Bridge could be lit up for good — with official backing — following a row over unauthorised lighting.

Oxfordshire County Council is supporting a proposal by Clive Hemsley to replace the LED lights he installed without permission in March last year with a permanent, higher-quality arrangement.

The council was set to remove the lights during a routine inspection in November but changed its mind after talks with the artist, who argued his scheme had widespread support and was similar to bridge illuminations elsewhere. Now the council has provisionally agreed to back a planning application by Mr Hemsley to South Oxfordshire District Council and Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authorities responsible for the 18th-century crossing.

Mr Hemsley, of Hart Street, Henley must also obtain listed building

consent as the bridge is Grade I listed.

The council says it does not condone his decision to attach two strings of 800 white LED lights to both faces of the bridge.

However, it wants to encourage tourism and promote historic buildings so it will support the application as long as it is supported by the planning authorities and statutory consultees like Historic England and Henley Town Council.

Its officers must also agree a way of attaching the lights without damaging the stonework. The current ones were affixed using an adhesive resin which Mr Hemsley says can easily be detached.

He says he would replace them with “festoon” LED lights, which are larger and resemble old-fashioned light bulbs, lining the bridge’s five arches at 18in intervals.

He hopes to submit his plans in the next few weeks and says the lights could be in place by Christmas if they are approved.

He must find funding for the upfront cost as well as maintenance, which he says will be thousands of pounds and much more expensive than the old lights, but he will pay for the installation himself if necessary.

Mr Hemsley said: “I’m delighted with how things are going. The political paperwork will probably take six months but you’ve got to have a goal or these things take forever and it should be possible to get it all done this year.

“It will be a complicated process as I’ve got eight forms to complete but at least this has the county council’s backing.

“We’ve got to go through how it’s going to be safely attached and things like that, which will probably involve another half a dozen meetings.

“It won’t be a retrospective application for the current lights. It will look to put up something similar but much better and we can worry about funding when we get to it. For now, it’s just about getting it cleared.”

Mr Hemsley said the council’s change of heart was due to a petition created by a Henley resident which about 2,500 people signed.

In his talks with highways officers, he pointed out that 15 bridges in central London will soon be permanently lit up under an art project backed by the city’s Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Mr Hemsley is currently designing a similar scheme for Marlow which has been granted planning permission but said he would not complete this until lighting was in place in Henley.

He said: “I’m so grateful to everyone who signed that petition because there’s no way there would have been a change of attitude without it. It’s all down to the people of Henley and that’s where my loyalty lies.

“I received only two negative letters about it while hundreds of people told me they loved it.

“There has been been a bit of backwards and forwards with the county council but they were very friendly and helpful.

“They are aware of the importance of branding and raising awareness and this should promote tourism which will benefit local business. It’s a great result as they had threatened a prosecution but now I could end up being the bridgekeeper rather than facing the jailkeeper!”

Henley town, district and county councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said:

“We’ve always said that if councillors want to keep lights on the bridge then it’s acceptable as long as they aren’t causing any structural damage.”

Henley Mayor Ken Arlett said: “It’s fair to say there jas been a lot of public support for lights on the bridge, subject to the finer details.

“Some people like them as they are while others like the idea but would prefer a different look.

“We’ll have to wait and see what people say when the application comes in.”

A county council spokesman said: “We understand the local desire for permanent lights on the bridge at Henley and are definitely supportive of the idea.

“With it being an historic bridge, we just need to make sure the relevant requirements can be met and we will continue to discuss the initial opportunity with Mr Hemsley.”