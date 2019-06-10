Monday, 10 June 2019

Marathon runner presents £5,000 to charity

HENLEY town councillor Will Hamilton raised £5,000 for the Chiltern Centre which he raised by running the London Marathon in April.

The 50-year-old, of Greys Road, Henley, completed the challenge in five hours and 45 minutes.

He said: “Running the marathon was one of the best days of my life and I would like to thank the centre for putting its faith in me by helping me to secure a charity place. I am proud to support its valuable work.”

The centre, off Greys Road, will use the money to fund its activities and respite breaks for disabled young people.

Councillor Hamilton is pictured presenting a cheque to chairman of trustees Paul Barrett.

