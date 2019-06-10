Primary is still ‘good’

GORING Primary School has retained its “good” rating from the education watchdog Ofsted.

An inspector who visited in March said staff showed strong teamwork and morale was high while pupils had “very positive” attitudes and behaved in an “exemplary” manner.

Pupils said there was no bullying at the school and that they were treated equally and fairly and listened to by adults.

The inspector noted that many of the Sixties buildings needed repair but despite this, the school provided a “stimulating” learning environment with an exceptionally well-planned curriculum.

To improve further, teachers should set high expectations for all students and ensure progress in writing and mathematics became consistently strong across the school.

The school was also rated “good” at its previous inspection in 2014.