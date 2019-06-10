Care home rated ‘good’ three years after opening

A CARE home in Henley has been rated “good” by the industry watchdog.

Chilterns Court Care Centre, which is part of the Townlands Memorial Hospital “health campus”, had twice previously received an overall rating of “requires improvement” — the second lowest possible — from the Care Quality Commission.

The home, which is run by the Orders of St John Care Trust, opened in November 2016 and was inspected in both 2017 and 2018.

Inspectors said previously that patients records were inaccurate and information was not being kept up to date. They also said that both responsiveness and the leadership “required improvement”.

This year’s check took place on April 23 and the inspectors found improvements had been made since their last visit in March last year.

They rated the home as “good” in all areas, including service responsiveness and leadership. Their report said: “People received person-centred care that valued them as unique individuals and protected their rights.

“People were supported by staff who showed kindness and compassion. Positive relationships had developed between people and staff which created a relaxed, friendly atmosphere in the service.

“The service was led by an effective and caring registered manager [who] had made improvements to the service which had resulted in high quality care delivered by a positive and committed staff team.

“There were effective systems in place to protect people from harm and abuse. Where risks were identified, these were assessed.

“There were plans in place to guide staff in how to support people to manage the risks. People were supported in a responsive way that recognised changes in people’s condition in a timely manner. Action was taken to ensure people’s needs were met.

“Staff were extremely positive about the support they received. Staff felt valued and listened to and were supported to access development opportunities to continually improve their skills and knowledge.

“There were effective systems in place to monitor and improve the service. People and relatives had opportunities to feedback about the service and this was used to develop improvement plans.

“People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice.”

The home can accommodate up to 63 people in three units. One unit specialises in providing care and support for people living with dementia. Another supports people who require nursing care and includes people discharged from hospital for rehabilitation.

It is currently providing personal and nursing care for 59 people aged 65 and over with a range of conditions.

The building replaced Chilterns End, the trust’s former home off Greys Road, which is currently empty and the land is likely to be sold for redevelopment.

Patsy Just, assistant operations director for Oxfordshire, said: “Chilterns Court has achieved and been commended for its dedicated service to care ensuring residents wellbeing continues to be foremost in the home.

“The team, alongside strong management support, has worked very hard to achieve this allround ‘good’ rating.

“Our residents greatly enjoy living in the home and our employees find it a very happy place of work.”