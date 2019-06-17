Monday, 17 June 2019

Good work

SONNING Common Green Gym is appealing for new members.

The volunteers carry out work such as tree felling, fencing and hedging without the use of power tools. Participants learn new skills and improve their fitness.

For more information, call 0118 972 3528.

