Family visits scene of D-Day heroics in 1944

A MAN from Henley marked the 75th anniversary of D-Day by travelling to Normandy where his father took part in the liberation of France.

Richard Pinches was with a group of Second World War re-enactors who joined in the celebrations on the beaches where his father Peter “Ginger” Pinches was part of the Allied invasion force.

Mr Pinches snr, who was a lorry driver in the Royal Army Service Corps, was sent to Normandy after returning from the successful North African campaign against Rommel.

After the war, he went to work at his parents’ riding stables in Marlow where he was an instructor.

In 1952, his father bought a 50-acre farm when the Fawley Court Estate in Henley was auctioned in lots. This was to become Meadows Farm where Peter, his wife Helen and family moved in 1964 to look after his father’s beef herd.

He finally retired from farming at the age of 74 but his friend Don Dawes rented the land as grazing for his herd. Mr Pinches died in 2015, aged 95.

Richard, who still lives at Meadow Farm, travelled to France for the anniversary last week with his partner Liz Howard and sister Judy. He is a member of a group that pays homage to the 2nd battalion, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry, which was part of sixth airborne division famous for being the first Allied combatants on French soil with Operation Dead Stick in the early hours of June 6, 1944.

The glider company, commanded by Major John Howard, were tasked with taking two of the bridges over the Caen Canal at Bénouville and Orne River at Ranville just 20km inland from the Normandy coast.

The glider-borne infantry were chosen over paratroopers due to their silent, stealthy approach and the speed of deployment of the soldiers upon landing.

The bridges were deemed crucial to the success of the Allied advance into France and the Ox and Bucks were told to capture and hold them until they were relieved by British paratroopers led by “Lucky” Lord Lovat, who was famously accompanied all the way from the beach by Bill Millin and his bagpipes.

The operation was successful and six gliders with 181 soldiers landed close to the bridges at one-minute intervals from 12.16am on June 6.

Both the bridges were captured intact within a matter of 20 minutes with only two fatalities. Soon after its capture, the bridge over the canal was renamed Pegasus Bridge after the emblem of the 6th airborne division that took it.

Richard’s father would have driven over Pegasus Bridge many times, taking supplies into France.

In 1994 the original bridge was replaced with a similar but larger version and the original is now part of the Pegasus Museum.

The touring group visited many ceremonies in the Normandy area. There was a large turnout of veterans, who were all in their nineties.

Richard, who is a videographer, now records veterans’ first-hand experiences, having started this process with his own father shortly before his death.

He met several veterans in Normandy, including John Hayes who talked about his experiences as a 19-year-old Sherman DD duplex (swimming) tank driver with the 4/7th Royal Dragoon Guards, who landed on Gold Beach on June 6.

Mr Hayes’s daughter, who was pushing him around in his wheelchair, was stunned and told Richard: “I had no idea what he actually did — you’ve got more from him in 10 minutes than we’ve had in decades!”