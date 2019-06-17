Status help

Monday, 17 June 2019

RESIDENTS of the European Union, European Economic Area or Swiss citizens applied for settled or pre-settled status in the UK can now seek help in completing their ID verification process at Henley library.

Should Britain leave the EU with no deal on October 31, these residents will have until December 31 to apply to the EU settlement scheme or until June 30, 2021 if a deal is agreed.

For more information, call 03333 445675.

