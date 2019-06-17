Hanging basket sales beat last year’s total

THE number of summer hanging baskets sold by Henley in Bloom has beaten last year’s total.

Residents and businesses have now bought 231 baskets, three more than last year and six short of the 2017 total.

The baskets are being installed throughout Henley by WindowFlowers, of Burnham, which will maintain them all summer.

David Eggleton, who chairs Henley in Bloom, said: “Thank you to everybody for their support in making our town look a lovely place to visit, live in and come to work.

“I am well happy with the number of baskets we have sold and I would just encourage those who haven’t bought one to go and get one. They are a very good price, they help the environment and you don’t have to water them.

Lady Hardie, of Adam Court, has bought one basket for the front of the block of flats. She said: “The company which owns the flats buys two every year but I thought it would be nice to have one by the front door.

“I have had window boxes in the past but it is difficult to find people to maintain them so having a basket instead will make the flats look nicer.

“It is absolutely lovely seeing all the baskets in Henley. If people had to maintain them themselves they just wouldn’t bother with it.

“For the work that goes into them, the baskets are very reasonably priced and they make Henley such a pleasurable place to live and visit.”

Chris Irons, of SAER in Station Road, has bought three baskets, He said: “We have an iconic building here at Dragon Court. It has a turret and is one of the first buildings you see when you come out of the station so the baskets really lighten up people’s days.

Christiaan Jonkers, of Jonkers Rare Books in Hart Street has bought a basket again this year.

He said: “We buy a basket because we always do. They look perfectly nice and, of course, make the town look nice.”

Kate Hardy, practice manager at Lawrence Hamblin solicitors in Greys Road, has bought two baskets.

She said: “We like to support the Henley in Bloom to help make the town more beautiful as we head into the summer.”

The baskets contain purple or blue vein surfinia, pink pelargonium peltatum ivy leaf, begonia, fuchsia, bidens aurea and silver cineraria maritima.

The plants were chosen to support bees and other pollinating insects. They also contain “hairy” plants to absorb toxins in the air, which will help tackle pollution.

Since the Henley Standard launched its Buy a Basket campaign in 2013, a total of 1,480 baskets have been sold.

Before its launch, the largest total of hanging baskets sold by the town council was 146 in 2005.