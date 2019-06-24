Sporty school

SONNING Common Primary School has won an award for its sports provision.

It received the School Games Gold Mark Award for encouraging competition in school and the community during the last academic year.

The award is part of a government-led scheme, supported by the Youth Sport Trust, which rewards schools for their commitment to sports.

To win the award, the Grove Road school had to demonstrate a good variety of all round sports provision, that it took part in a variety of national and regional competitions and had a good level of participation and internal competition.