Helping leavers

JOHN HOWELL is helping The Henley College to improve its apprenticeship programme.

The Henley MP hosted an event at the college last week at which companies discussed ways to create new opportunities for its students. These would complement the college’s existing offering in subjects such as childcare, business administration and teaching and learning support.

Mr Howell said: “I spoke of the richness of the apprenticeship scene in the constituency. The college can offer a fantastic array of apprenticeships which provide a real opportunity to school leavers.”