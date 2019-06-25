Air quality is improving, says council official

AIR quality in Henley is improving, according to an official.

Carmen Martinez, air quality officer at South Oxfordshire District Council, said “Air quality in Henley has improved in the last year — 2018 was better than in 2017 with only Duke Street measuring above the national objective for air pollution.”

She was speaking at a promotional event in Market Place to mark National Clean Air Day on Thursday last week. Officers from the district council, which is responsible for monitoring air quality, and town and district councillors were in Market Place handing out leaflets and stickers and offering advice to residents on how they can help cut pollution as well as information on recycling.

Ms Martinez said: “We are promoting the Turn It Off campaign, which aims to improve air quality by encouraging drivers to switch off their engines when they are not driving, such as when waiting to pick up or drop off their children at school.”

Nitrogen dioxide and fuel particulates cause respiratory illness and Henley has not met the European level of legal emissions for more than a decade.

Ms Martinez praised campaigners, particularly environmental pressure group Henley in Transition.