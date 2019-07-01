Award for health team

MENTAL health services in Oxfordshire have won a regional award and are nominated for a national prize.

The Oxfordshire Mental Health Partnership was awarded a Future NHS Award for developing a digital care assistant which enables staff to gather observations from mental health inpatients without waking them.

It could now win an Excellence in Mental Health Care Award at the NHS Parliamentary Awards, which will be presented at a ceremony in the Palace of Westminster on July 10.

Henley MP John Howell said: “I know that everyone in Henley will share my delight and pride that the Oxfordshire Mental Health Partnership has been named regional champion.

“The partnership represents the thousands of staff and volunteers who work day in, day out across our area to shape, deliver and support health and care services, and we’ll all be backing them to win the national award in July.”