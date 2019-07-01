For walkers

Monday, 01 July 2019

SIGNS at Goring station have been amended to promote walks in the surrounding countryside.

Great Western Railway has installed new name boards with the added message: “Alight here for the Ridgeway, Thames Path, Chilterns and North Wessex Downs”.

This follows discussions with the villages’ mobility issues group, which last year produced a leaflet outlining ways for people with limited mobility to reach local attractions by train.

