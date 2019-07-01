For walkers

Plans submitted for 130 new homes on two fields
PLANS for 130 homes in Watlington have been ... [more]
Monday, 01 July 2019
SIGNS at Goring station have been amended to promote walks in the surrounding countryside.
Great Western Railway has installed new name boards with the added message: “Alight here for the Ridgeway, Thames Path, Chilterns and North Wessex Downs”.
This follows discussions with the villages’ mobility issues group, which last year produced a leaflet outlining ways for people with limited mobility to reach local attractions by train.
01 July 2019
More News:
Plans submitted for 130 new homes on two fields
PLANS for 130 homes in Watlington have been ... [more]
POLL: Have your say