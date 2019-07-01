Village shop plan axed

PLANS for a community shop in Kidmore End have been scrapped.

Clive and Veronica Leeke of Kidmore Lane, came up with the idea to help reduce traffic in the village and encourage residents to use supermarkets less.

The couple were inspired by the 10th anniversary of Ewelme Village Store.

They live at the Old Farmyard and wanted to rent it to a community group for use as a shop.

They carried out a survey of villagers but only about 40 per cent responded and even fewer were willing to offer their time or financial support.

Mr Leeke said: “We received some very supportive and enthusiastic replies as well as some valid and thoughtful considerations on this proposal.

“However, having assimilated all the various responses and also considered the large proportion of the village that had not replied, we did not feel there to be enough support for this to be the right time and place to go ahead with providing suitable premises to house a community shop or collection point.

“We realise this is rather a shame, as we had believed we could have made a positive impact on the local economy and on traffic reduction within a village that had lost its store back in time and where the car has firmly become king.

“A community shop could have helped reduce the number of shopping trips to other centres and online delivery vans entering the narrow lanes.”