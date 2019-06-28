Boots store near GP surgeries to close

A PHARMACY in Henley is to close.

Boots in West Lane, off West Street, will shut on August 23 after negotiations over the lease broke down.

It is a well-used branch as it is close to both the Hart and Bell Surgeries, off York Road, and dispenses about 1,000 items a week.

Staff, who were informed of the closure in March, will not lose their jobs and will be moved to other branches.

The pharmacy has been a Boots for about 15 years and before this was a Moss Pharmacy. Prior to this it had been run independently. Store manager Amandip Kaur said: “It was a lease issue with the property and the negotiation was going on for a while.

“They have taken their time and just decided it’s not very viable to keep it going. I guess the rates were very high, as with all of Henley.

“Personally, I’m sad because we’ve been here for a while and we had a very good relationship with the surgeries.”

She said the Boots store in Bell Street would be extending its opening hours from 6pm to 6.30pm on weekdays.

Dr Matt Norman, a partner at the Bell Surgery, said: “We were sad to hear that the chemist in West Lane is going to shut.

“We found it was very convenient for our patients and we always had a good relationship with the staff there.

“Fortunately, we are lucky to have other very good chemists in Henley and we have regular meetings between the Bell surgery and all the chemists in town so we know our patients will continue to be looked after.”