Free guide to hospital’s services

TOWNLANDS Memorial Hospital in Henley has produced a new patient services pamphlet.`

It is available from the hospital in York Road and the GP surgeries in Henley, Nettlebed, Wargrave and Woodcote.

The new pamphlet lists the hospital’s outpatient services and one-stop clinics, where patients can have a scan and speak to a consultant on the same day.

It also lists departments and telephone numbers.

The printing of the pamphlet was sponsored by the Friends of Townlands Hospital via a £500 legacy donation by Mrs Doreen Cave, who died two years ago. She lived in Makins Road, Henley, with her husband John, who died in May.

Judith Nimmo-Smith, who chairs the Friends group, said: “This is about providing publicity for what is available at the hospital.

“I have had many people ask me what services are available. It lists all the services which are available there so the next time a patient needs a service, they can then get in touch directly or through their GP.

“There are a number of services at Townlands which mean people do not have to travel to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading or the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford but people are not always aware of that fact.” In April the Friends donated £35,000 worth of new equipment to the hospital, including an ultrasound scanner and probes, which provide images from inside the body, an indirect ophthalmoscope to provide better eye imaging and a Clavis handheld EMG device, which can stimulate nerves and guide injections into muscle.

