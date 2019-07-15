Speeding drivers

Villagers vote for housing plan despite No campaign
A DOCUMENT naming five sites where about 94 new ... [more]
Monday, 15 July 2019
ELEVEN drivers were recorded speeding in Peppard last month.
Parish councillors carried out their community speedwatch on June 26, two days before a crash at the Gallowstree Road and Stoke Row Road crossroads.
They used a device which records the speed of oncoming vehicles and displays this on an LED panel.
Councillor Simon Crouch said the speeding hot spots included the B481, Stoke Row Road and Gallowstree Road.
He said: “We caught 11 people exceeding 35 mph and some were going 42 mph, so that was quite satisfying. We got some insults from passing motorists.”
15 July 2019
