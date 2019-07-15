Sainthood for school founder

THE founder of the Oratory School in Woodcote will be made a saint, the Pope has confirmed.

Blessed John Henry Newman, who established the independent Catholic boys’ school in 1859, is to be canonised on Sunday, October 13.

He was put forward for sainthood earlier this year after the Vatican recognised two miracles in which people recovered from serious illness after praying to him.

The school, which will become co-educational next year, and its sister preparatory school in Goring Heath will each send a party to the Vatican that weekend.

Headmaster Joe Smith said: “Newman’s global significance and influence is enormous and his canonisation will be the greatest day in the schools’ history.”

Newman was born in 1801 and became an Anglican priest in 1824 then converted to Catholicism in 1845.

He founded the Oratory School in Birmingham in a bid to create a Catholic equivalent to Eton College. He died in 1890.

The school moved to its Woodcote site in 1942.

New shrines will be built in the chapels to mark his canonisation.