‘Hairy’ help

Villagers vote for housing plan despite No campaign
A DOCUMENT naming five sites where about 94 new ... [more]
Monday, 15 July 2019
SEVENTEEN planters have been installed in Henley town centre to tackle air pollution.
They have been placed on the pavements in Market Place, Bell Street and Duke Street.
They contain Elaeagnus x ebbingei, which are “hairy” and absorb pollutants.
15 July 2019
More News:
Villagers vote for housing plan despite No campaign
A DOCUMENT naming five sites where about 94 new ... [more]
Company boss gives £2,500 draw prize to charity
THE managing director of a business development ... [more]
POLL: Have your say