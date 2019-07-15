School is rated good as head leaves

A HENLEY primary school has retained its “good” rating at the same time as it is losing its headteacher.

Marion Arnold will leave Badgemore Primary School in Hop Gardens at the end of this term and will be replaced by her deputy Tim Hoskins.

Inspectors who visited the school in June found a number of improvements since the last inspection four years ago.

They rated it “good” in all areas, including early years provision, pupil outcomes, personal development, quality of teaching and the effectiveness of leadership as well as overall.

The inspectors’ report reads: “Staff morale is high because senior leaders create a culture in which teachers are challenged, supported and enthused.

“The curriculum is broad and balanced. Leaders have ensured that learning engages pupils and sparks their interest.

“The school has a good relationship with the local authority and has benefited from its well-targeted challenge and support. This has been particularly useful in helping to improve the quality of teaching and in checking the accuracy of leaders’ judgements.”

The inspectors said strides had been made to better prepare year 6 children for secondary school, which had been highlighted as an area for improvement previously.

The majority of parents who responded to an online survey agreed that pupils were kept safe and were well looked after.

One parent commented that she couldn’t recommend the school highly enough and another said: “It has a calm and nurturing environment and one in which my child is thriving.”

Mrs Arnold joined the school in September 2017 from Trinity Primary School in Vicarage Road, where she was assistant head.

She said: “I am delighted to have had this result just before I leave.

“I am very proud of the staff, children and the parents. It really has been a team effort.

“Our early years team has made huge progress and I am really proud of all the things we have achieved.”

Mrs Arnold said she now planned to spend more time with her family.