Award for managing director inspired by adopted son

A WOMAN has won a national business award after being motivated by the poor upbringing of her adopted son.

Pamela Cook, of King’s Road, Henley, is managing director of Infoshare, a software company founded in 1998 that supports other businesses and organisations.

She adopted her son eight years ago, when he was four, after he had been abused.

She felt he had been let down by the authorities and it would have been much better if he had been taken away from his birth family at the first opportunity.

It was this that prompted her to use her company to help organisations which struggle to handle sensitive data on a large scale.

Infoshare helps them make the most of the vast pool of information by bringing it together in one system that is much easier to understand. Its clients include Thames Valley Police, the Met and the Royal Mail.

Ms Cook, 51, said: “My son should have been taken away at birth but they did not make the connection with social services and other organisations.

“He was not raised as a child should be. It was not until he was two-and-a-half that he was taken away in an emergency.

“I believe he would not have suffered from this neglect and abuse if the system had been better.

“He suffers with attachment issues because he had such an abusive upbringing. He sometimes finds it hard to cope and as a result he can lash out at times. He is quite an extreme case.”

She was named female entrepreneur of the year at the Worshipful Company of Information Technologists Enterprise Awards, which were presented at a ceremony at the Park Lane Hotel in London. She was one of the seven finalists in the category.

Ms Cook said: “I was actually a little bit amazed to win the award. I was really happy just to be nominated and thought reaching the final was already good publicity for the business.

“I was pleased that I didn’t have to give an acceptance speech.”

Ms Cook said that when she took over Infoshare in 2010 it was failing and she had to invest in the business.

She said: “I failed miserably at raising investment, so I had to start afresh.

“I had to remortgage to get to where I am now. It is only in the last few years that I have been able to enjoy some success.

“We work with organisations with information in disparate systems and try to bring them together.

“Infoshare allows organisations to save a huge amount of money. We visit places with huge teams of people looking through data and we make things much smarter.”

The company is based in Kingston-upon-Thames.

Ms Cook has lived in Henley for 30 years and has served as a magistrate in the Thames Valley since 2006.