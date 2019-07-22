Monday, 22 July 2019

Broken steps

STEPS between Blounts Court Road and Gravel Hill in Sonning Common are in need of repair. 

Sonning Common Parish Council has reported the damage to Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, which will carry out an inspection. 

Councillors are concerned that the steps present a hazard to elderly residents, who often use them. 

