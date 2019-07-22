Teacher writes children’s book warning of rising oceans

A TEACHER from Wargrave has published her debut novel.

Clare Rees, who lives in Victoria Road has written Jelly, about a group of friends who find themselves stranded on a giant killer jellyfish.

It is set in a post-apocalyptic world in which environmental tragedy has caused sea levels to rise.

The characters are unable to remember the traumatic event, but decide to escape, or die trying.

She named the main character after her eight-year-old daughter Martha, as she spent the bulk of her time writing outside her bedroom.

Mrs Rees entered a competition run by The Times and Chicken House and has signed a two-book deal, which will see her take a temporary break from teaching at Luckley House School in Wokingham, where she is head of English.

She said: “I started doing creative writing at the school and I quite enjoyed what I was writing. When I read through it, I didn’t think it was terrible, so I started to look into getting it published. I was in the old Post Office in the High Street and I saw the competition. They got back to me at Easter to say I had been successful.” The novel will be available to buy from August 1 and is targeted at 14-year-olds.

Mrs Rees, who has two other children, Huw, eight, and Luke, six months, said extracts were used during Year 9 and 10 lessons as a way of helping them.

Mrs Rees said: “My students asked me about my inspiration. One day, I was watching Donald Trump’s supporters saying something along the lines of “it’s not a big deal if sea levels rise” and it got me thinking.”