Green school

THE pre-preparatory department at the Oratory Preparatory School in Goring Heath has been honoured for its environmental work.

Staff and pupils at the independent school have received the Woodland Trust's Green Tree Schools gold award in recognition of various “green” projects.

Earlier this year, the children planted more than 100 saplings donated by the trust around their artificial playing fields.

They also take part in regular forest school sessions and are learning about the importance of recycling.

