Warden plea

THE Withymead nature reserve in Goring is seeking a new volunteer warden.

The role is being offered on a three-year fixed term and includes accommodation on site. Applicants must have a background in conservation, ecology and biodiversity.

The site off the Ridgeway is managed by the Anne Carpmael Charitable Trust, which is named after a former landowner.

For more information, email info@ssfb.co.uk before next Friday.