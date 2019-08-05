Warden plea

REFURBISHMENT of the stage and main hall at ... [more]
Monday, 05 August 2019
THE Withymead nature reserve in Goring is seeking a new volunteer warden.
The role is being offered on a three-year fixed term and includes accommodation on site. Applicants must have a background in conservation, ecology and biodiversity.
The site off the Ridgeway is managed by the Anne Carpmael Charitable Trust, which is named after a former landowner.
For more information, email info@ssfb.co.uk before next Friday.
05 August 2019
