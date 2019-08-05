Monday, 05 August 2019

Chief’s back

THE former chief executive of South Oxfordshire District Council has a new job.

David Hill has been made interim chief executive of Three Rivers District Council in Hertfordshire. He will work four days a week for 29 weeks and will be paid £113,332.

Mr Hill, who also ran the neighbouring Vale of White Horse District Council, stood down from both roles in June 2017 after less than a year and received a £180,000 severance package,

He had taken a leave of absence due to an illness in his family before telling the councils he wanted to pursue other opportunities.

