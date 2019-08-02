Man given parking fine as he visits wife at care home

A PENSIONER was slapped with a £170 parking fine after visiting his wife at a Henley care home shortly after she moved in.

John Beck parked at the Chilterns Court Care Centre, off York Road, but failed to enter his registration into the touchpad at reception as required by the centre’s enforcement contractor Smart Parking.

He accepts this went against the company’s procedures but says he was distracted because he and Margaret have been married for more than 60 years and he was still getting used to her not living at home.

She had moved out as she suffers with dementia and had deteriorated to the point where he and the couple’s three grown-up sons were no longer able to look after her.

Mr Beck received a demand for £100 a week after his visit in April and the letter included a photograph taken by automatic number plate recognition cameras at the site.

He appealed, saying he had a valid reason for being there and he had just forgotten to register because his mind was elsewhere.

However, the company replied saying it had considered the appeal in detail but would uphold the fine.

Mr Beck refused to pay so the fee was increased to £170 and has now been passed to Debt Recovery Plus, an agency which is now threatening to take him to court. Mr Beck said: “I’ve written to them saying I think their entire process is absolutely abhorrent. How would they feel if they had a loved one in the home?

“It is hard enough coming to terms with the fact that the one you love needs full-time care and this is just exacerbating the situation.

“It’s true that there are notices everywhere saying you’ll be fined for not registering but these aren’t normal circumstances. It’s not like you’re just parking in the town centre to do some shopping.

“I can understand fining people for stopping where they shouldn’t but they are capitalising on people’s distress and it is totally wrong to use such sensitive situations for personal gain.

“I simply wasn’t thinking because I was so strung out emotionally and wanted to get in and see her as soon as possible.”

The couple spent most of their working life in the Reading area and Mr Beck ran commercial decorating firm A C Beck, of Wokingham, with his wife serving as secretary.

They lived in Earley but Mr Beck plans to move to Henley to be nearer his wife and their son Stephen has already purchased a property in Reading Road. Mr Beck, who drives over to see his wife once or twice a week, said: “It’s a highly emotional situation because when you visit someone with dementia you don’t always know how they’re going to be.

“You’re just not interested in notices and touch screens and all that stuff — it’s not important.

“I had done my absolute best over the last 18 months or so but she was doing all sorts of things.

“On one evening, she decided the house wasn’t really ours but her parents’ and they were going to come back and catch us any minute.

“She felt I had to get out straight away and became very agitated. I was seriously looking at spending the night in the car but I took her out on a drive and she calmed down after about an hour.

“It’s a horrible condition that gets worse in the evenings.

“The centre has been great and I’m very impressed with the staff who provide a caring, safe and secure environment but, of course, it’s still a difficult decision.

“You worry about how they’re coping without you and whether they’re settling in.

“I know of at least one other family in the same position and the staff have told me they’ve dealt with hundreds of cases just like this.

“They’re trying their best to get the fines cancelled, including mine, though I haven’t heard anything yet.” Smart Parking used to enforce the parking contract at the neighbouring Townlands Memorial Hospital but was ordered off the site last year following the Henley Standard’s successful Not Very Smart Parking campaign.

This was launched following a spate of complaints from patients or relatives who in some cases were fined despite having entered their registration number.

Sometimes they mistakenly entered a wrong digit but in other instances the reason for the charge was unclear.

The company had previously been ordered off the Bell and Hart GP surgery car parks for the same reason.

It had been contracted because there were concerns that shoppers were abusing the free spaces, as happens again now.

Mr Beck said: “I understand the need to protect those spaces but they’re being way too aggressive. You’d have thought they could have barriers with access cards or a ticketing system.”

A spokesman for the Orders of St John Care Trust, which runs the care home, said it was discussing the matter with NHS Oxfordshire, which holds the contract with Smart Parking.

Smart Parking does not comment on individual complaints but says it is approved by the British Parking Association and operates within the organisation’s guidelines.