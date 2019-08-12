GP’s farewell

HIGH scores were recorded when 112 members ... [more]
Monday, 12 August 2019
A TEA party will be held to mark the retirement of a Goring GP.
Angela Rowe has worked at the Goring and Woodcote Medical Practice in Red Cross Road for 20 years.
The event will be held at Woodcote village hall on September 28 from 3pm to 5.30pm.
