Cycing workers ride for cancer charity

ELEVEN cyclists raised £300 for Cancer Research UK by taking part in a sponsored ride through the South Oxfordshire countryside.

The group, who represent businesses in the Henley area, followed a 50km circular route which first went from Henley to Benson marina via Stonor and the Assendons, Christmas Common, Britwell Salome and Ewelme. They returned via Wallingford, Ipsden, Stoke Row and Harpsden then enjoyed lunch at the Maltsters Arms pub in Rotherfield Greys.

Taking part were Joseph Thomas and James Elderton, of Henley creative agency Wonder Vision, Oliver Bryant, Xan Bryant and Olly Lewis, of Chesterton Commercial Group, Richard Butler-Creagh, of Henley Finance, Stuart Miles, of estate agent Hamptons International, Henley financial advisor Nick Mead and Alex Reid, of estate agents Savills.

Calum Miller, joint landlord of the Maltsters Arms, also rode alongside Henley town councillor Laurence Plant, who runs Athlete Service in Greys Road car park.