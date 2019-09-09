Monday, 09 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Lunch club

THE Goring and District Lunch Club has spaces for new members.

The club meets every Tuesday at the village community centre from 10am to 1pm for hot drinks, games, activities and a meal.

It costs £8 per visit and transport can be arranged. For more information, email sayers.denise1@gmail.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33