Cyclists in three-day Alps ride for girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring are to cycle up six peaks in ... [more]
Monday, 09 September 2019
THE Goring and District Lunch Club has spaces for new members.
The club meets every Tuesday at the village community centre from 10am to 1pm for hot drinks, games, activities and a meal.
It costs £8 per visit and transport can be arranged. For more information, email sayers.denise1@gmail.com
09 September 2019
More News:
Cyclists in three-day Alps ride for girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring are to cycle up six peaks in ... [more]
Butcher introduces biodegradable bags for customers
A BUTCHER has started using biodegradable paper ... [more]
Children learn fun way to be active and eat healthily
TWENTY-ONE children completed a holiday training ... [more]
POLL: Have your say