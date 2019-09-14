Dementia service expands after successful relaunch

A DAY centre in Henley for people with dementia has expanded.

Bluebells, which meets at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, now runs a second session for up to 12 people every Monday in addition to its regular Thursday meeting.

The change was agreed by the trustees last week and the first of the new gatherings took place this week and was attended by about half a dozen elderly residents.

Bluebells, which operates as a registered charity, had been run for about two decades by Age UK Oxfordshire but the charity closed it in April last year after Oxfordshire County Council withdrew its subsidy as part of a cost-cutting drive in 2017.

Henley town councillor Glen Lambert, the previous mayor, then raised the money to revive it during his year in office.

It was relaunched in May and soon became oversubscribed. By early August, a waiting list of about six people had built up and the trustees, which Cllr Lambert chairs, were keen to meet the demand.

They hope the service may eventually be able to return to its peak frequency of four days a week. Cllr Lambert, whose late father Terry suffered from dementia before his death at the age of 71, said now was the right time to launch a second session.

He said: “The Thursday session has been at full capacity for about a month now and there were people who either wanted to move to Mondays or attend twice a week.

“We held back when there were only two or three on the waiting list but by the time it got to six we started planning for another one.

“If the same thing happens again, we’ll look to add a third one.

“The old Bluebells had gone to two days a week before it shut and our grant from the town council was based on that so there was always a need to get back up to that as soon as possible.”

Bluebells meets between 10.30am and 3.30pm and users with more severe dementia can be transported to and from the centre using the Henley HandyBus.

The sessions involve activities such as board and card games, musical bingo, karaoke and games that stimulate memory. There are also plans to book visiting entertainers, who were popular under the previous management.

The service is managed by Suri Poulos, a care worker from Remenham Hill, with help from carers Julia Yeo and Julia Hayes, who used to work for the old Bluebells, and a couple of volunteers. Cllr Lambert said: “It’s been overwhelmingly successful — everyone is very happy with it. The two former staff members are delighted to be back and thanked us for restarting it when they attended our trustees’ meeting.

“I pop in most Thursdays and there’s always a happy environment with people playing games and enjoying activities. It couldn’t have gone any better.

“We’re still learning as we go and are keen to take things slowly as we become established. However, we’ve already raised enough money to see us to the end of our first year, at which point we can consider our next steps more thoroughly.”

Mrs Poulos said: “It’s been a fantastic few months and it’s great that we’ll be able to offer this on two days a week. People always say lovely things and it’s rewarding to see the friendships that have grown among the people who come.

“They look after each other and laugh together and it’s one of the few times some of them are able to socialise. They may be struggling to keep up other friendships but here they’re all in the same boat.”

The club is seeking additional volunteers to ensure there is cover when regular staff are away. Anyone who can help should call 07931 980597 or email info@bluebellsday

centre.org.uk

• Bluebells recently received a £353 donation from the Waitrose store in Henley, which was raised through its green token scheme.