Council plans measures to stop antisocial behaviour

NEW measures are set to be introduced to tackle antisocial behaviour at Makins recreation ground in Henley.

The town council wants to increase the amount of outreach work at the facility in Greys Road, which is carried out by youth and community project Nomad.

It wants to pay for an extra two-hour session each week for three years, which would cost £15,000.

It also wants to apply anti-vandal paint to the walls and roof of Brunner Hall in Greys Road to deter people from climbing on the roof.

Councillors would also like to install gates at the entrance to the car park to prevent vehicles being driven in late at night and signs instructing people to contact the police if they witness antisocial behaviour.

The measures, which will have to be ratified by the full council, follow a series of incidents in the recreation ground, where the skate park is located.

In June vandals removed part of a metal fence at the children’s playground and sprayed graffiti at the skate park, including blue swastikas on the grass. Other incidents have included alcohol being confiscated from youngsters, reports of drug-taking, littering, under-age drinking and bullying.

There have also been claims that young people inhaled nitrous oxide or “laughing gas” and took mephedrone, a banned stimulant, and that some youths were so afraid of others that they were concealing knives in their socks.

In March, a 10-year-old boy was punched in the head. He had been playing on his scooter with a friend when he was attacked by a boy of a similar age.

Sue Prior, a family support worker at Nomad, told a meeting of the council’s recreation and amenities committee that the charity would be happy to expand its outreach programme.

She said: “We are already doing some outreach work and we want to be able to increase these sessions.

“Today we have signed up our first parent volunteer and we are going to be starting a Friday evening outreach session and going to wherever the kids are. We will pick that up from the word on the street.

“We are not going to be able to fix the problem completely but it’s about building relationships.

“I think every generation of young people gets out on the street. I’m sure most of you did as teenagers. I did — it’s a rite of passage. We would like more opportunities to be able to work alongside young people to help them through this.

“You can’t isolate young people from what’s going on at home. There are a lot of complex issues. I am not excusing their behaviour — it’s not acceptable — but when you know the story behind it, it kind of makes sense. We have got to tackle this and wider issues.”

Councillor Kellie Hinton, who chairs the committee, said: “Nobody should expect Sue to have the answer to all the questions. Nomad are here to assist, not resolve every single problem that we have.”

Councillor John Hooper suggested installing CCTV as had been done at Henley Town Football Club, where he is chairman, following a series of vandal attacks at its ground off Mill Lane. In the latest incident in April, the culprits stole about a dozen earthenware plates and glasses from a storage area near the clubhouse and smashed them in and around the main stands. Shards were scattered over part of the pitch and the vandals also smashed wooden tables and plastic chairs.

Cllr Hooper said: “What we have done down at the club is put in CCTV cameras. We have had nothing since.”

Councillor David Eggleton said: “We could put in security cameras but in my view all this will do is divert the problem somewhere else. Some kids can be destructive.

“Very often it’s one person out of the whole group that has done something stupid. The rest of the group say ‘why did you do that?.”

Councillor Laurence Plant asked whether the council wanted to stop the vandalism or change young people’s behaviour.

“If it’s to stop vandalism at the children’s play parks, then CCTV is the most effective,” he added.

Cllr Hinton added: “It is not a case of buying a camera and sticking it in. We need to set up an entire operation.”