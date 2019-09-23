Boy, 9, placed at wheelchair motorX championships

A BOY from Henley finished fourth in the wheelchair motorX world championships in Germany.

Ben Sleet, nine, of Gainsborough Hill, was entered into the division 5 (juniors) competition at the North Brigade skate park in Cologne.

Each rider had to make two runs across the park doing as many tricks as possible in two minutes.

Ben, who attends Valley Road Primary School, qualified in second place out of seven after a run which featured a ride on the grind rail and several spins.

In the final his runs weren’t quite as good and judges ranked him fourth overall. He received a certificate and a goody bag. Ben, who has spina bifida, became interested in wheelchair competitions after watching YouTube videos of Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham in action and performing at Nitro Circus.

When the Henley skate park opened two years ago, he started going down the ramps in his standard wheelchair, which became so battered that the screws kept coming loose.

A skate “jam” was held to officially open the £290,000 facility at Makins recreation ground, off Greys Road, and Ben was taken around on a skateboard by compere Richie “Geordie” Inskip.

Inskip put Ben’s family in touch with GB athlete and world champion Lily Rice and her father Mark visited Ben in Henley and encouraged him to keep up the sport.

In May last year, Ben’s mother Angela launched a fund-raising campaign to buy a specialist wheelchair, costing about £2,500, so he could go skating with his friends.

But four months later he was given a £5,000 moto-cross chair, which is made from lightweight steel, following a £4,000 donation from a Fareham management company and £1,000 from Henley Skatepark Initiative.

Other donations paid for a full-face helmet, elbow and kneepads and other safety equipment.

Since then Ben has attended various other skate jams and performed in front of crowds but the German championships was his first professional competition.

He is now firm friends with Lily and also Aaron who, like Ben, suffers with spina bifida. Both Lily and Aaron were crowned world champions after winning their divisions.

Ben is hoping to attend next year’s competition in California and he is seeking sponsorship to enable him to pay for travel.

In March, the Henley Standard reported how he was too scared to use the Henley skate park following incidents of antisiocial behaviour.

He used to be a regular at the facility but his mother opted to take him 40 miles away to Guildford to use the facilities there.