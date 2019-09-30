Mechanical engineer and father who liked to contribute

NORMAN RADLEY grew up in Brentford and studied for a degree in mechanical engineering.

He then served as a mechanical engineer for the RAF during the Second World War.

He moved to Goring in 1957 and worked for various firms, including Hydraulics Research in Wallingford, and then the civil service before retiring in 1980.

Mr Radley married his wife Joan in 1950 and they had two children, Geoffrey, 65, who now lives in Lincolnshire, and Mary, who lives in California, as well as three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Mrs Radley died in 2007.

Mr Radley remained in the village until 2016, when he moved to the Old Vicarage care home in Moulsford due to declining health.

His son said: “I have many happy memories of growing up with Dad in Goring, from spreading concrete at the sailing club to helping build and take down sets for the Players.

“That was just the kind of person he was — he felt a strong need to contribute to the community and was very sociable with a strong sense of duty and service. He was also a very devoted family man who enjoyed a long, happy marriage and in later years took great pleasure in his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by cards from the village and I don’t know when we’ll have time to respond but we’re deeply thankful for people’s support.”

He added: “He was much loved by the staff at the care home and was very well cared for. The family are enormously grateful to all of them.”

The funeral will be held St Mary’s Church, Streatley, on Tuesday (October 1) at 11.30am.