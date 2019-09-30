Monday, 30 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Faded signs refurbished

SIX heritage signs on terraced houses in Henley have now been refurbished.

The Henley Society has completed the work in Canadian Terrace and Stanley Terrace in Reading Road and on two signs in Manitoba Terrace in Harpsden Road.

Two other signs at Trinity Cottages and Cromwell Cottages in Greys Hill were refurbished earlier this year.

All the signs had been damaged or the names had faded.

The society is now seeking to raise £3,500 to refurbish another 11 signs in Brooklyn Terrace in Boston Road, Toronto Terrace and Cleveland Terrace in Harpsden Road, New York Terrace, Montreal Terrace and Gladstone Terrace in Reading Road, Trinity Terrace in Greys Hill and Prospect Cottages in Greys Road.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/henleysociety

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33