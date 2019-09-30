Faded signs refurbished

SIX heritage signs on terraced houses in Henley have now been refurbished.

The Henley Society has completed the work in Canadian Terrace and Stanley Terrace in Reading Road and on two signs in Manitoba Terrace in Harpsden Road.

Two other signs at Trinity Cottages and Cromwell Cottages in Greys Hill were refurbished earlier this year.

All the signs had been damaged or the names had faded.

The society is now seeking to raise £3,500 to refurbish another 11 signs in Brooklyn Terrace in Boston Road, Toronto Terrace and Cleveland Terrace in Harpsden Road, New York Terrace, Montreal Terrace and Gladstone Terrace in Reading Road, Trinity Terrace in Greys Hill and Prospect Cottages in Greys Road.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/henleysociety