Piano recital

PIANIST Ugnius Pauliukonis, from Lithuania, will give a recital at St Thomas’ Church in Goring on Wednesday at 1pm.
The musician, who has played for the BBC Philharmonic and other orchestras, will give a programme including works by Chopin.
Tickets cost £12 on the door or £10 in advance from Inspiration in High Street.
