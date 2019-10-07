Bloom organisers happy with regional gold award and await national result
THE organisers of Goring’s award-winning entry ... [more]
Monday, 07 October 2019
THE annual meeting of the Goring’s mobility issues group will be held in the Bellême Room at the village hall on October 25 at 3pm. All are welcome.
