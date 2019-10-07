Monday, 07 October 2019

Secretary plea

THE management committee of Goring village hall is seeking a minutes secretary.

Candidates would need to take notes at the annual meeting and six smaller meetings as well as assuming some administrative duties and helping with projects.

Anyone who is interested should email committee chairman Bernard Novell at goringvillagehall@gmail.com

