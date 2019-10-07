Nordic walkers place a foot in Scotland

A GROUP of Nordic walkers from A Foot in the Chilterns enjoyed a walking holiday in and around Edinburgh.

Anthea Osborn-Jones, who runs the group, said: “The weather was surprisingly good and we had lots of laughs, some sightseeing and plenty of walking to justify all that food and whisky.”

Meanwhile, Anthea recently completed the Karwendel Marsch in Austria with Klaus Sichau in aid of the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

The Marsch goes up to 2,000m in spectacular mountain scenery, starting early in the morning. The race has more than 2,000 participants and is well supported by the local farmers and residents.

The pair managed it in a very respectable 7.5 hours, largely down to the perfect training ground of the Chilterns.

A Foot in the Chilterns teaches Nordic walking and arranges walks in the area around Henley.

If you would like to sponsor Anthea, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/anthea-osborn-jones