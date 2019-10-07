Monday, 07 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Nordic walkers place a foot in Scotland

Nordic walkers place a foot in Scotland

A GROUP of Nordic walkers from A Foot in the Chilterns enjoyed a walking holiday in and around Edinburgh.

Anthea Osborn-Jones, who runs the group, said: “The weather was surprisingly good and we had lots of laughs, some sightseeing and plenty of walking to justify all that food and whisky.”

Meanwhile, Anthea recently completed the Karwendel Marsch in Austria with Klaus Sichau in aid of the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

The Marsch goes up to 2,000m in spectacular mountain scenery, starting early in the morning. The race has more than 2,000 participants and is well supported by the local farmers and residents.

The pair managed it in a very respectable 7.5 hours, largely down to the perfect training ground of the Chilterns.

A Foot in the Chilterns teaches Nordic walking and arranges walks in the area around Henley.

If you would like to sponsor Anthea, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/anthea-osborn-jones

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33