Women in Italy raiser

TWO friends from Wargrave started a three-day fund-raising challenge in Italy yesterday (Thursday).

Emily Harris and Jo Hall will run, cycle and kayak from Milan to Venice in aid of Women v Cancer.

They hope to raise £4,100 through their respective online fund-raising pages and have already had success with previous events.

These have included a coffee morning, adventure race and most recently a charity art night in July.

Mrs Hall, 47, of Blakes Road, Wargrave, said: “Many of my dear friends, their families and my own family have been affected by cancer, so I am really keen to raise as much money as I can.”

Mrs Harris, 43, who has so far gathered £3,082, lives on Victoria Road and she is grateful for the support the pair have received.

She added: “Having seen my gorgeous cousin fight cancer, losing my aunt in her forties and seeing many other dear friends and their families affected by it, I jumped at the chance to raise money for Women v Cancer.”

Women v Cancer helps Breast Cancer Care, Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust and Ovarian Cancer Action.

To make a donation, visit bit.ly/33bp5hl